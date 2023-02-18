Party Tickets Are Bought With Money & Diverted Public Funds Are Shared To Electorates For Votes-Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say party tickets are bought with money and diverted public funds are shared to electorates for votes.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, today, Saturday to say Nigeria’s democracy was founded and sustained on a foundation of the culture of political fraud.

More so, Shehu Sani added that Party tickets were openly bought with money, and diverted public funds were directly shared to electorates for votes.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by asking whether this was the legacy they wanted to bequeath to their Children.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Our democracy is founded and sustained on a foundation of the culture of political fraud; Party tickets are openly bought with money and diverted public funds are directly shared to electorates for votes. This is the legacy we want to bequeath to our Children.”

