Party chieftain, Kalu Oji harps on members’ togetherness in Abia APC for future electoral prospects

Otuwe Kalu Oji, a notable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast region, has emphasized the necessity of unity among factions within the Abia state chapter of the party. Mr. Oji, who was the Abia APC House of Assembly candidate for the Ohafia North constituency during the March 18th, 2023 elections, made this plea in a recent interview with DAILY POST in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state.

He pinpointed a range of issues, including alleged sabotage and disloyal behaviors exhibited by key party leaders and stakeholders within Abia, as critical factors contributing to the APC’s underwhelming performance in the recent governorship and house of assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oji stressed the significance of intervention from the APC leadership to mitigate the clashes of interests that have obstructed the progress of the state’s APC branch. These internal disputes have hindered the party’s ability to secure victories and form a government in Abia State.

The APC leader emphasized the necessity of reconciling conflicting interests and uniting the party members. He underscored the importance of placing the interests of Abia state and the APC ahead of personal or political gains, ultimately working towards enabling the party to secure the state government house in future elections.

Oji urged aggrieved APC members to set aside their differences and collaborate towards revitalizing the main opposition party in the state. This would empower the party to actively challenge the ruling party in Abia, thereby ensuring accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

He called upon the party’s national leadership to intervene and mediate among the factions within the Abia chapter of the APC. The aim is to resolve lingering issues that have fueled the crisis since 2015, thus repositioning the APC to offer constructive opposition against policies that are perceived as detrimental to the welfare of the people.

Oji, who is presently challenging the INEC’s declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Mandela Obasi, as the winner of the March 18th, 2023 polls at the state election petition tribunal, expressed confidence in the judicial panel’s ability to uphold justice and fairness in the case.

In conclusion, Otuwe Kalu Oji’s call for unity within the Abia APC reflects the importance of a cohesive party structure for successful electoral outcomes. His insights shed light on the internal dynamics affecting the party’s performance and the potential for growth through reconciliation and strategic alignment.

