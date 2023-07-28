Parts Of The Body You May Feel Constant Pain Due to Heart Attack

Since the heart plays such a crucial role in regulating blood flow throughout the body, discomfort in other areas may signal a heart attack, which is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the organ suddenly stops functioning normally. Ignorance prevents some people from recognising these signs.

This article is based on a CDC publication, and it examines the many locations of persistent discomfort that can signal an oncoming heart attack. If you experience persistent pain in these areas, you should seriously consider making an appointment with a doctor or going to a hospital.

Where do people typically feel the pain before a heart attack?

Jaw, neck, or arm pain, especially recurring pain in these areas that cannot be explained by injury or illness. If you experience sudden, unexplained pain in your jaw or neck, particularly if the discomfort seems to flare up and subside without prompting you to take any action, you should see a doctor. Anyone experiencing persistent pain in the jaw, neck, or arms should visit a doctor so a full cardiac evaluation can be performed.

2. According to healthline Chest pain or discomfort that persists for more than a week or two, especially in the middle or on the left side. Chest pain, whether it’s in the middle or on the left side, should never be ignored. Persistent chest pain is almost usually associated with the heart, and it’s never a good sign for the cardiovascular system.

Chinamere (

)