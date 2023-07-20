Palliatives: What will become of other Nigerians that are not in the cycle of the beneficiaries? Shehu Sani

According to a news that was published by the Channels Television Online this evening, it was reported that the former lawmaker who was representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has faulted the Federal Government’s planned palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Owing to the announcement that was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately stop the payment of fuel subsidy on petrol on May 29, the price of the essential commodity had jumped from below N200 per litre at the NNPCL outlets and many stations across the country to the N500 range, as it was subsequently increased to N600 yesterday.

However, while Senator Shehu Sani, who appeared as a guest speaker on Channels Television’s Politics Today, was reacting to the development, he said that the palliatives are not enough to address the poverty in the land.

He said, “The palliatives are not enough to address the problems of poverty in this country.Even if you go by the layout plan, you share N8,000 to a number of people, let us say 20 million people for a period of time, then what will become of other Nigerians that are not within that cycle of beneficiaries ? What will become of Nigerians after expiration, the money has been exhausted ? I believe that palliative measures should have both short term and long term issues.”

Further talking, Shehu Sani said that in the long term, the Federal Government of Nigeria should increase workers’ salaries, assist farmers in food production, as well as focus on agriculture.

During the interview, Shehu Sani also said the planned move to retrieve the loan from the World Bank, and share it with Nigerians will be suicidal.

