Palliatives: What Peter Obi Would Have Done –Ogene, Labour Party Reps Caucus Leader

Victor Afam Ogene, the leader of the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives, has criticized the proposed palliatives put forth by the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mitigate the challenges arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

In an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State, expressed his belief that Peter Obi, the LP candidate in the February 25th presidential election, would have taken necessary measures similar to those being considered by the Tinubu administration prior to deciding on the discontinuation of fuel subsidy. He stated, “The things they (APC led Federal Government) are currently trying to put in place, I am sure Mr Peter Obi would have put those things in place first before removing subsidy.” Ogene did acknowledge, however, that the subsidy system had been detrimental to Nigeria, particularly as importers were making fraudulent claims regarding fuel importation to exploit the Federal Government.

Discussing the anticipation that LP members within the House of Representatives would approach their critique of the government differently, Ogene assured that they would provide a vigorous opposition within the Green chamber for the betterment of all Nigerians.

