Palliatives: Tinubu Treating Nigerians As War Prisoners — COSEYL

According to the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, or COSEYL, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is accused of using the fuel subsidy palliatives as a deception to deceive Nigerians into accepting the hike in fuel prices, Vanguard reports.

COSEYL, which requested that the price of fuel at the pump be changed to N165 per litre, accused Tinubu of ” treating Nigerians like war prisoners. “

COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem claimed in a statement that President Tinubu ” intends to use the palliative to deceive some gullible Nigerians into accepting the fraudulent current fuel price of N630 per litre. “

Following Tinubu’ s approval of N5 billion and truckloads of food for each state to offset the effects of the cessation of fuel subsidy, the announcement was made.

COSEYL warned the President not to take Nigerians for granted and to make the most of his powerful position to allete rather than exacerbate their plight.

” The unilateral hike in the price of fuel and other petroleum products, which is meant to make life difficult for Nigerians, demonstrates President Tinubu’ s contempt for their lives. He sees Nigerians as his captives who must submit to all he wants to do, even if it goes against democratic values. “

” We call on President Tinubu to restore the price of petrol to N165 per litre so that establishments and sectors that have closed due to the fuel price hike can reopen. “

” The only solution to stop Nigeria’ s worryingly high unemployment and misery rates is to change the price of fuel to N165 per litre. “

This drew a lot of attention, and many Nigerians used the comment section to express their opinions.

MustknowUpdates (

)