Palliatives: Tinubu treating Nigerians as war prisoners — COSEY.

According to Vanguard news, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of using the fuel subsidy palliatives as a tactic to mislead Nigerians into accepting the increased fuel prices.

COSEYL, which is calling for a rollback of the fuel pump price to N165 per litre, has alleged that Tinubu is treating Nigerians as if they are prisoners of war.

In a statement issued by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL contended that President Tinubu’s intent is to utilize the palliatives to dupe susceptible Nigerians into embracing the current inflated fuel price of N630 per litre, which they view as deceitful.

This statement follows Tinubu’s approval of N5 billion and substantial quantities of grain for each state, aimed at alleting the impacts of the fuel subsidy removal.

COSEYL urged the President to refrain from underestimating Nigerians and advised him to leverage his privileged position to enhance their well-being instead of intensifying their hardships.

“By expressing their clear and resounding stance, Nigerians are demanding a return to the N165 per litre petrol price. They reject his seemingly generous distribution of palliatives to a few party members, which appears to be a ruse aimed at creating an illusion of concern while, in reality, Nigerians are grappling with severe hardship and hunger.”

