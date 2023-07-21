Palliatives: Soludo Is Right; All States Are Not Equal—Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, has released a statement on his official Twitter handle saying that the current governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludu, is right and that all the states in the country are not equal to each other. Recall that there have been talks by the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, about palliatives that will be shared across all states in Nigeria by the federal government in a bid to reduce the burden of the subsidy on the masses.

The statement released by the politician read, “Without a proper check, some states will use Palliative funds to pay contractors they are owing, pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions, settle their domestic debts with banks, or settle political supporters. Soludo is right; all states are not equal.

The screenshot below shows Sani’s tweet.

