Palliatives: Sharing Food To The People Will Stop The Problem Of Hunger For A Day Or A Week – Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, expressed the importance of addressing hunger through sustainable means rather than relying on short-term solutions. He argued that while government food distribution can provide temporary relief, it only alletes hunger briefly.

Sani emphasized that a more effective approach would be for the government to invest in agriculture and support farmers, which he believes can significantly reduce hunger over the long term.

His statement follows the approval of subsidy palliatives for all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, where each state received 5 billion naira and bags of rice to distribute.

Senator Sani’s tweet read, “Government-provided food can allete hunger temporarily, but investing in agriculture and supporting farmers can address hunger for years.”

In my opinion, I personally believe that the total end of fuel subsidy cannot work in Nigeria as the economy of Nigeria may not be able to hold the consequences.

