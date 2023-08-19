Palliatives: Nigerian Political Class Are United In Their Greed To Punish Poor Nigerians- Okutepa

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a lawyer to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that the Nigerian political class are united in their greed to punish the poor Nigerians, stating it clearly that it’s the reason why he hasn’t seen any state in Nigeria rejecting the so called palliatives bonanza to all the states in the country, including the FCT Abuja.

Speaking further, Mr Okutepa demanded to know the reason why these Nigerian political class can’t sit down and put the money given to them into effective use, by investing in the refineries so that they will begin to function properly.

The Labour Party’s counsel made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Saturday morning.

He wrote: “Nigerian political class are united in their greed to punish poor Nigerians. That is why I have not seen any State rejecting the so called palliatives bonanza to the states and FCT. Why can’t political class sit down and put this money into effective use. Invest in refineries.”

It should be recalled that it was recently reported that the federal government will give all the states in the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the sum of ₦5 billion each, for them to buy foodstuffs and distribute to the poor individuals in their various states, so as to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Since that report was heard, many people have been kicking against it, on the basis that some of these Governors will likely divert the money into their private pockets. Be it as it may, Nigerians are watching to see how it will all end.

