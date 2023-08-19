Palliatives: Nigerian Political Class Are United In Their Greed To Punish Poor Nigerians – Jibrin Okutepa

It has been noted by Mr. Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, a lawyer for the Labour Party and Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, that the Nigerian political class is united in its desire to punish the poor Nigerians. He has stated unequivocally that this is the reason that he hasn’t observed any state in Nigeria rejecting the so-called palliatives bonanza to all of the states in the country, including the FCT Abuja.

Further, Mr. Okutepa asked to know why the Nigerian political elite couldn’t sit down and spend the money that had been handed to them in refineries so that they could start operating effectively.

This information was revealed by the Labour Party’s legal representative in a tweet posted on his twitter account early on Saturday.

The political establishment in Nigeria is unified in their desire to punish the poor, he stated. The so-called palliatives bonanza to the states and FCT has not, in my observation, been rejected by any State. Why can’t the political elite get together and decide how best to utilise this money? Spend money on refineries.

In order to lessen the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies, it should be remembered that it was recently reported that the federal government would give each of the nation’s states, including the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, the sum of 5 billion dollars to be used to purchase food and distribute it to the poor people in their respective states.

On the grounds that some of these Governors would probably transfer the money into their own wallets, many people have been fighting against that story ever since it was reported. Nigerians are curious to see how it all turns out, whatever the case may be.

