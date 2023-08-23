NEWS

Palliatives: I Have Received N2bn So Far, Governor Alia Finally Clears The Air

According to Daily Trust, Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue State, has finally cleared the air about the amount of money and palliatives provided by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on the citizens.

It was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state had accused Governor Alia of not addressing the N5 billion and food supplies allocated to each state by the federal government.

Some government officials, including Sir James Iorpuu, the acting Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that the state had not yet received the federal government’s relief package.

However, while flagging of the distribution of Federal Government relief to 2022 beneficiaries in the state, Governor Alia revealed that Benue State had received N2 billion out of the N5 billion promised by the federal government.

He said that the N5 billion palliatives had been divided into two components, N2.6 billion as a grant, while the remaining N2.4 billion as an interest-free loan.

Governor Alia said that his administration would ensure proper use of the fund, and that education, agriculture, food, transportation, and human capital sectors would all benefits.

