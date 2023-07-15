Palliative: This Issue of N8000 That The FG Plans To Give To People Is For What? —Jake Epelle

During an interview with Arise , Jake Epelle, Founder, TAF Africa Foundation, asked that the issue of N8000 as palliatives that the federal government plans to give to people to cushion the effects of subsidy removal is for what? He added that they should name what they want them to use the N8000 for so that when they get the money, they will just use it for what it is attached for.

He stated that the subsidy can be cushioned if they can set up a food system by making sure that food is readily available and affordable to the people. He added that farmers should be given the opportunity to farm at ease and transport their product to the market.

According to him, “If the government is interested in making sure that what they rolled out, which is commendable, becomes a reality, If they want to go from vision to fruition. This is what to do. Put us at the table, ensure a good and affordable transportation system, and make sure there’s a storage system. I would advocate for various layers of storage. Storage at the local level, and the farmers can actually pay for it. They can pay a little bit for it. And then, of course, this issue of N8000 that you’re giving to people, for what? Name what you want them to do with the N8000 so it will be N8,000 with a purpose and not just N8000 as a handout.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (12:40)

Square (

)