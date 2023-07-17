Palliative: People In Government Mismanaged The Palliatives Under Buhari’s Regime — Chijioke Okoro

During an interview with Arise , Hon. Chijioke Okoro, a former Abidjan governorship aspirant under Action Alliance, stated that the people in government mismanaged the palliative given during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which is why President Tinubu said he would make sure that the money gets to the people this time around.

Hon. Chijioke Okoro further stated that the president is moving in the right direction by taking the initiative to disburse N500 billion to the people. He also revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might decide to increase the money because 8,000 naira might not be enough to feed the people.

According to him, “Having seen the steps Bola Tinubu has taken so far, including this N500 billion palliative to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy, one thing in governance is that if you come out with a particular policy, there must be reactions. How long will it go on? How is N8000 going to solve problems in a family? You understand me. As he has come up with this policy now, along the line, he might decide to increase it. He just came up with this one as a palliative. People noticed that one of Buhari’s I think people mismanaged that one. The people in government mismanaged that money. That is why this president, under Tinubu, said he’d make sure that the money got to the right people. “

