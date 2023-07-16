Palliative Of N110bn For NASS Members Is Illegal, Contemptuous, Says Falana

Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has condemned the National Assembly’s decision to allocate N70 billion as palliatives for its members, labeling it as illegal and contemptuous.

In a press statement issued today, Falana called attention to the blatant breach of the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and urged the immediate reversal of these controversial measures.

The allocation of N70 billion, disbursed among 306 newly elected members, in addition to N40 billion set aside for the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members, has sparked public outrage.

Falana emphasised the callousness and insensitivity shown by the National Assembly, particularly in light of the economic struggles most Nigerians face.

The Senior Advocate (SAN) claims that these rulings flagrantly violate Section 70 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 Constitution, which specifies the proper compensation and allowances for members of the National Assembly.

Falana asserted that the judiciary had already ruled against such disproportionate allowances by citing recent court decisions, such as Monday Ubani & Anor. vs Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors and the case brought by the Socio-economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP), Enough is Enough (EiE), and BudgIT against the National Assembly.

In both instances, the Federal High Court ruled that the National Assembly Service Commission lacked the power to choose the salaries and benefits of its members. The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) must examine and modify salaries and allowances in order to reflect the economic realities of the nation, the court emphasised.

Falana emphasised that because the National Assembly's conduct are unlawful and disrespectful, these judgements are still valid and legally obligatory. He urged the National Assembly's leadership and members to stop the contentious allowances and the purchase of opulent cars.

Falana encouraged the RMAFC to take swift action to stop further usurpation of its constitutional powers if these actions are not swiftly corrected. He issued a warning that failure to do so would result in legal action being taken against the RMAFC Chairman and the leaders of both houses of the National Assembly for contempt.

