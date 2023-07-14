Palliative: N8000 times 6months is N48000 that can barely buy the ‘poor’ people 1bag of rice- Chuks Akunna

Chuks Akunna, Executive director, Authority paper, said that 8000 naira palliative in a month multiply by 6 months is 48,000 naira, and that the 48,000 naira can barely buy a bag of rice for the so called ‘poor’ people.

Chuks Akunna in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program made the statement while reacting to the report by ‘ Authority paper’ that, What will happen to Nigerians” amidst the removal of fuel subsidy and government decision to give 8000 naira palliative a month for 6 months to 12million Nigerian household.

Chuks Akunna said Nigerians were told that President Tinubu is going to act differently, but he asking the same 800 million dollars loan that Buhari requested at the end of his tenure doesn’t seem different. He said now, we don’t even know our exact population, and President Tinubu said they want to give 8000 naira to 12 million households.

He said the question to ask ourselves is that what’s the yardstick that determine the 12 million households to get the palliative? Since he’s been in office barely 2 months, and he never has ministers. He said if that is not ascertain, it will prone to corruption and abuse. However, he said,

“Even if we have accurate data in giving 8000 naira for 6 months to 12 million families, 8000 times 6 (months) gives 48000, that can barely buy so-called poor people 1 bag of rice.”

He then said, there should be more to this, and he think it was because of lack of planning.

Watch the video (check 1hr: 9mins)

