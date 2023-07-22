NEWS

Palliative: “N8,000 Cash Transfer Is A Scam” -Uba Sani

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has kicked against the proposed N8,000 cash transfer to 12 million Nigerian households by the Federal Government. According to the Punch, Uba Sani has described the proposed cash transfer program of the Federal Government as a scam.

Recall that the President Tinubu-led administration had earlier suggested transferring N8,000 to 12 million Nigerian households for six months to ease the aftermath of the removal of petrol subsidy before the plan was later shelved after complaints from Nigerians.

While speaking in an interview with Arise Television’s Night on Friday, Uba Sani stated that there is no precise database of those that will profit from the program.

The governor explained, “My position has always been that, at this crucial time, cash transfer should not be something that we should speak of. I think that cash transfer for me, in my belief, is a scam. I can be very certain about that, because who are you transferring the money to?”

