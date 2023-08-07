Palliative: Makinde introduces buses, cuts fare for workers, pensioners, varsity students

Governor of Oyo State, Engnr. Seyi Makinde has announced that the number of Omi Tuntun buses will be increased and fares reduced for pensioners, students and oyo state workers.

Nigerian Tribune Online paper, He made this announcement during his broadcast to Oyo state residents, Friday as part of his economic recovery plans to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

To further facilitate the travel of residents of Oyo state, Engnr. Makinde added that the Omituntun buses would extend the number of routes they service in addition to the number of buses.

The governor stated that his administration would update the social register to include 200,000 of the very lowest people.

These will receive emergency food relief packages. As always, we’ll make sure the registration procedure is transparent so that only individuals who are eligible can receive this instant help.

“We’ll give 100,000 of our most vulnerable residents health insurance. To ensure that students have free access to high-quality healthcare, we will cover their one-year health insurance payment under the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) program.

The inter-city routes from Ibadan to all other zones in Oyo State will now be covered by the Omituntun Bus service. Their route information will be made public in the upcoming weeks. As a result, buses will be available from Ibadan to Ibarapa, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun, and Oyo. While our students and senior citizens board the buses for free, the fares will remain cheap.

“Our farmers weren’t forgotten, either. We will provide 10,000 farmers with additional inputs in order to achieve food security. This is in addition to the input support offered by the OYS-CARES program, which is supported by the World Bank. In the upcoming weeks, more information will be made available through the pertinent agencies.

“Our young agropreneurs who received training through the SAfER package’s SAfER package’s Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP) and who have already established businesses will also have the chance to contribute to food security and sustainable development as they will receive enterprise support worth N500,000,000 (five hundred million naira) under the SAfER package. The relevant agencies will provide them with more instructions on how they might profit.

“We have also decided to provide a 500 million naira (N500,000,000) facility to help small businesses obtain low-interest loans in order to stay afloat. Through approved microfinance institutions, our dealers, craftsmen, and other small business owners can apply for these loans. The appropriate agencies will make announcements about the specifics of how people can apply for and obtain these loans.

Students from tertiary institutions in Oyo State can ride the Omituntun Buses for half fare when they present their school ID card. In order to come to an agreement on additional measures that will be included in the SAfER package for students, we will also be meeting with the student leaders of the tertiary institutions in Oyo State.

