Palliative: Indonesia tried cash-transfer, it failed, we also tried it for 8yrs under Buhari-Paul Alaje

Paul Alaje, Nigerian Economist, said that Indonesia tried cash transfer inform of palliatives, it failed, and Nigeria also tried it for 8 years under former President Buhari, and it also failed.

Paul Alaje made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Democracy program, when Ijeoma, asked him whether the 500 billion the federal government is asking for palliative, will solve the problem? because as it were, we do not know the definition of palliative, as some person are saying the palliative will come inform of money transfer, asking if that is what Nigerians need at this time.

Paul Alaje responded that,

“In the 70s the Chinese government tried palliative inform of money transfer, it failed, Indian government tried cash transfer, it failed, Indonesia tried cash transfer, it failed, Nigeria has tried it for 8 years under President Buhari, rather than reducing the number of poor people in Nigeria, it grew from 76 million to 89 million people. Are we not sending money to them? The truth is that when you keep giving people money for no value, they will have entitlement, they will think it is their right to earn. So rather than boosting the GDP, what we will see as the end of the day is that we are making people poorer.”

He said what we can do with that 500 billion naira is to support people small businesses or create infrastructure that people will generally participate.

Watch the video (check 41mins: 20secs)

