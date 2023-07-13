Palliative: If 500B Sliced by 120M Nigerians Truly Affected by Subsidy, Each Receives N4166 – Chuks Akunna

Chuks Akunna, director of Authority paper, provided sobering analysis on President Tinubu’s proposed 500 billion naira palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. Interviewed on AIT’s Kakaaki program, Akunna described the proposal as ‘Déjà vu,’ given similar failed efforts by previous governments.

Doing some quick math, Akunna broke down what 500 billion naira could mean on an individual level. “If you divide the 500 billion naira by the 120 million Nigerians impacted by subsidy removal, each person will get about 4,166 naira,” he said. With Nigeria’s recent dollar to naira exchange rate crossing 800 amid widespread economic hardship acknowledged by the president himself, Akunna questioned whether 4,166 naira (around $10 USD) per person would provide meaningful relief.

While government action to ease costs is imperative, Akunna stressed the importance of choosing the right approach, not just token gestures. After decades of failed palliatives, he urged rethinking what will really improve the economic situation rather than spread insignificant sums across millions. The 500 billion naira may sound substantial, but the math highlights how little it means per individual.

Rather than reflexive palliatives, Akunna suggested the moment calls for transformational solutions. With hardship deepening, government must explore policies that provide impactful support, not just symbolic crumbs. The test of any proposal should be how substantially it improves Nigerians’ daily economic reality.

