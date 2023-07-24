NEWS

Palliative: “I Know Some Nigerians In America Who Received Cash Transfer From US Govt” -Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was granted an interview on Channels Television last night where he spoke about the proposed eight thousand naira palliative by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “during COVID-19, I know of some Nigerians, who were living in the United States of America (USA) but at that time were in Nigeria, that received (palliative) cash transfer from the United States of America’s government.”

Speaking further, comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “I have heard that some people are questioning what eight or ten thousand naira can do. Well, the fact is that to those who earn so much, eight thousand naira (N8k) may mean nothing but for those who are completely socially-excluded in the society, eight thousand naira would mean a lot.

Again, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “one thing people need to know is that we did not promise an overnight solution during the campaign. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already doing what he was elected for which is to be committed and to take the right decisions.”

Lastly, the former governor of Edo state said, “to me, the only challenge we have for now is the endless lamentations of Nigerians about the transparency in disbursing the eight thousand naira palliative.”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (32nd – 39th minutes).

