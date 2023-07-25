Palliative: “I Know Some Nigerians In America Who Received Cash Transfer From US Govt” -Oshiomhole

Last night, former Edo state governor and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole guested on Channels Television to discuss the planned 8,000 naira palliative by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At a press conference, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “during COVID-19, I know of some Nigerians, who were living in the United States of America (USA) but at that time were in Nigeria, that received (palliative) cash transfer from the United States of America’s government.”

I have heard that some people are doubting what eight or ten thousand naira can do,” continued comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Well, the fact is that eight thousand naira (N8k) may mean nothing to people who make so much, but it would mean a lot to others who are entirely socially-excluded from society.

One thing people need to know is that we did not guarantee an overnight answer during the campaign,” Comrade Adams Oshiomhole remarked again. What President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected to do—show commitment and make the correct calls—he is already doing.

At the close of his speech, the ex-governor of Edo state added, “to me, the only challenge we have for now is the endless lamentations of Nigerians about the transparency in disbursing the eight thousand naira palliative.”

You may watch the entire interview from the 32nd to the 39th minute by clicking here.

