Palliative: I Don’t think N70 billion is too much for the National Assembly – Abubakar Yusuf

Abubakar Yusuf, APC Chieftain and former Taraba Central Senator, said that he does not think that 70 billion naira is too much for the national assembly.

Abubakar Yusuf made the assertion in an interview with TVC during the Politics Tonight program when he was asked about his reaction on the 70 billion naira budgeted for the house of Assembly as palliative because a lot of people were complaining that the money is much considering the state of the country.

Abubakar Yusuf responded that Nigerians need to understand the workings of the national assembly. He said in real sense, the 70 billion naira is for the whole of the activities of the national assembly and that it is not just for the Senators and the member of the house of representatives. He said the money is for the Senate, House of Representative members, the management of national assembly, even the money is for both the recurrent, capital, staff and everything is within that 79 billion naira.

He then said that all this is subject to other information that may require but for him according to the knowledge of the national assembly, how it works, what the money will be used for,

“I don’t think 70 billion naira is too much”

