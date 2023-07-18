Palliative: I Don’t Think Allocating N70 Billion Is Too Much For The National Assembly- Abubakar

Abubakar Yusuf, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former senator representing Taraba Central, expressed his opinion that the allocation of 70 billion naira to the National Assembly is not an excessive amount.

During an interview on the Politics Tonight program on TVC, Abubakar Yusuf was asked for his response to the criticism surrounding the 70 billion naira budgeted for the House of Assembly as a form of relief. Many people had raised concerns about the substantial sum, considering the current state of the country.

In his reply, Abubakar Yusuf emphasized the importance of understanding the functions of the National Assembly. He clarified that the allocated 70 billion naira encompasses the entirety of the assembly’s activities, not solely for the senators and members of the House of Representatives. This budget is intended to cover the Senate, the House of Representatives, the management of the National Assembly, and various expenses, including recurrent costs, capital expenditures, staff salaries, and other associated expenses, all within the 70 billion naira budget.

Abubakar Yusuf further explained that his opinion is based on his understanding of how the National Assembly operates and what the allocated funds will be utilized for. While acknowledging the potential existence of additional information that might influence his viewpoint, he maintained that, based on his knowledge of the National Assembly’s functioning and the intended use of the funds, he does not believe that 70 billion naira is an excessive amount.

