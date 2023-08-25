Palliative: Gov Otti Begins Distribution Of 14 Bags Of Rice Each To All The 184 Wards In The State.

The Gov Alex Otti’s led government in Abia State, has reportedly began the distribution of 14 bags rice to each of the 184 wards in Abia state.

According to Channels Television, the Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Policies and Intervention cum State Chairman for the Sharing of Federal Government Palliative, Reverend Father Christian Anokwuru, made this disclosure while addressing journalists, noting that they target the poor and vulnerable across the state.

Speaking further, Father Anokwuru disclosed that instructions have been given to the people in charge, on the categories of people that would benefit from the said palliative. Father Anukwuru went on and noted that members of the committee comprise representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), pensioners, political appointees, and elected members.

Furthermore, he expressed optimism that more bags of rice would come to the state, thereby assuring Abians of transparency in the sharing formula.

On the other hand, the NLC representative, Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya, expressed disappointment with the number of rice received from the Federal Government, noting that the state government is still expecting 14,000 more bags.

The NLC representative went on and noted that they have told the Abia State government that grade level 1 to 6 civil servants would be considered first.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)