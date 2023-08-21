PAL vs ARS: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Crystal Palace play Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Monday night, a year after the two teams clashed on the first day of the season last year.

The Gunners won 2-0 on that occasion, erasing stinging memories of their opening-day setback to Brentford in 2021/22, and swiftly demonstrating that their victory over Patrick Vieira’s side was no fluke.

Arsenal went on to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, whereas Palace took a completely different path. After a promising first season in charge, Vieira was fired as the Eagles faced relegation, with former manager Roy Hodgson stepping in to save the day.

He remains in charge in south London, but he will be aware that he faces a difficult task against an entertaining and much improved Arsenal.

Palace bounced back from the loss of talisman Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray with a 1-0 win over Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

Odsonne Edouard scored the only goal at Bramall Lane, and he’ll likely lead the line again as Palace seek their first home win.

Will Hughes and Nathan Ferguson are out, as are Michael Olise and Matheus Franca, the former having recently signed a new four-year contract to commit his future to the club and the latter a promising new signing for Palace.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Olise’s future, Crystal Palace’s victory on the first day of the season was a significant boost.

The Eagles are a bright, hardworking team, and the Frenchman’s dedication will benefit the club as it transitions into a post-Zaha era.

They’ll be up against Arsenal, who weren’t at their best on the first day of the season but showed flashes of what they’re capable of in the final third. Despite Timber’s injury, Mikel Arteta’s side has more depth, and they will be a force to be reckoned with both at home and on the road.

KICKOFF TIME: Crystal Palace versus Arsenal match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

