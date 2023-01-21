Pairing Tinubu With Shettima Confirms Our Fears That APC Has Hidden Agenda – Bishop Dapo Asaju

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 40 days to the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, renowned Christian Cleric and Theologian, Bishop Dapo Asaju has come out to explain why the pairing of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential, and vice presidential candidates have continued to dominate public discourse in the Christian community.

Speaking during an interview with The SUN on Saturday, Asaju, a former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, argued that the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket has only confirmed what the Christian Community feared all along, adding that the ruling party appears to have a hidden agenda that will not augur well for the country’s unity.

According to the clergyman, the APC displayed a high level of insensitivity when it decided to field Tinubu and Shettima on the ballots ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said; “The Nigerian constitution provides for federal character, which means diversity whether for tribe, religion, or gender. It is definitely not right for APC to have the same faith ticket. Not at a time the religious state of the nation is at it is. Not a time when one religion is crying about marginalization by another. I remember during the time of MKO Abiola and Kingibe, it was a concession under extraordinary circumstances. Even though it was taken with reservation.

There is a need for balance in every government. Before MKO, there was a balance Azikiwe was President and Tafawa Balewa was Prime Minister and subsequent regimes followed that path. That was the norm in every state. For APC to have done what it did, they have consolidated the fear that they have a hidden agenda. They have proven that they have a cabal who would put their religion upon others. How did that Muslim-Muslim ticket of MKO end? Even MKO himself was the second in command to the Sultan of Sokoto in the Muslim council.”

SOURCE: The SUN.

