Ozekhome: BAT Is The 1st Candidate Since 1999, To Be Declared President Without Getting 25% In FCT

As Nigerians closely observe the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the legal representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have disclosed that, the main witness provided by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has acknowledged that, the former governor was unsuccessful in winning his own state, Lagos, in the February 25 elections.

During a press briefing following Wednesday’s court session, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and one of the lead counsels for the PDP, clarified that, during the cross-examination of Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, the witness openly acknowledged that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the sole prominent candidate, who failed to secure victory in his home state, in the election. Furthermore, Opeyemi also stated that, Tinubu was the first, candidate since 1999, to be declared president without obtaining at least 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He asserted during the interview that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the second respondent in the case, presented only a single witness, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, who was recently elected as the Majority Leader of the Senate. We extensively scrutinized his testimony to demonstrate that, the information he provided lacked credibility.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO (Start the video From 02 min: 58 sec) thanks.

He further asserted that, “We also managed to obtain verification from the witness that Tinubu was the sole presidential candidate who did not emerge victorious in his home state of Lagos. In contrast, candidates such as Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso all secured victories in their respective states. The witness further affirmed that, unlike Tinubu, every presidential candidate since 1999, achieved a voting percentage of at least twenty-five percent, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). All candidates, except Tinubu, garnered 25 percent or more votes in Abuja, with Tinubu receiving a lower percentage of 19.5 percent.”

Please like and share your thoughts in the comment section below. Thanks.

Cianosieme (

)