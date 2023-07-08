Ozekhome: BAT Is The 1st Candidate Since 1999 To Be Declared President Without Getting 25% In FCT

During the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the legal representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, revealed that a key witness presented by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the second respondent in the case, acknowledged that Tinubu failed to win his home state of Lagos in the February 25 elections.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, stated during a press briefing that Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, the witness, openly admitted Tinubu’s defeat in Lagos and also highlighted that Tinubu was the first candidate since 1999 to be declared president without obtaining at least 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ozekhome emphasized that Tinubu only presented one witness, Senator Opeyemi, who is currently the Majority Leader of the Senate. The PDP’s legal team scrutinized the witness’s testimony and argued that the information lacked credibility.

They pointed out that unlike Tinubu, candidates such as Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso secured victories in their respective states. Additionally, every presidential candidate since 1999, except Tinubu, achieved a voting percentage of at least 25 percent in the Federal Capital Territory. Tinubu received a lower percentage of 19.5 percent.

