Oyo State Gov, Seyi Makinde Reacts After He Sworn In 16 Commissioners & New SSG Into Office (Photos)

The executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has reacted after he sworn in the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo and 16 Commissioners in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who won his re-election during the last Governorship election in the state is one of the most respected and revered chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)

( Photo Credit – Governor Seyi Makinde Verified Facebook Page )

He had earlier submitted names of the Commissioner nominees to the Oyo State House of Assembly where they were screened and confirmed.

Reacting to the development, the executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde said; “This morning, we swore in the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, 16 commissioners and newly appointed permanent secretaries.”

( Photo Credit – Governor Seyi Makinde Verified Facebook Page )

The Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain added; “In my remarks at the ceremony, I congratulated all the recently appointed civil and public servants and enjoined them to see their appointments as a call to service. We will work together to deliver our promises to our people under Omituntun 2.0.”

( Photo Credit – Governor Seyi Makinde Verified Facebook Page )

The recent post by executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Governor Seyi Makinde Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)