Oyo State Assembly Approves 20 Special Advisors to Governor Makinde

The Oyo State Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request for the appointment of 20 special advisors.

According to Punch, This approval is a sequel to the request submitted to Congress by Gov.

During the emergency plenary session, Speaker Deb Ogundoin read the request letter sent by Governor Makinde from the floor.

The letter read: “I wish to inform the assembly that since the inception of my administration, I have made only minor appointments.

However, I need to appoint other appointees to assist the Executive Branch in carrying out its policies.

To this end, I am asking for the approval of the Assembly to appoint 20 special advisors for strategic assignments.

Let me inform Your Excellency that my request is in line with Sections 1 and 2 of Article 196 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The majority leader, Mr. Sanjo Adedoyin, was

Sanjo Adedoyin from Ogbomoso South Constituency supported the request, while Sola Owolabi from Ibadan North East Constituency 2 seconded the motion.

The lawmakers unanimously applauded the governor’s decision to appoint the special counsel.

