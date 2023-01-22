Oyo PDP drags APC, AP over failure to campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, has lampooned two main opposition parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord over what it alleged to be a grand plan for vote buying at polls.

The state ruling PDP also said that despite widespread rumours that vote-buying is what the opposition parties and their candidates plan to do during the election, the deliberate absence of campaigning simply serves to corroborate these rumours.

The party asked the people of the state to be more cautious and vigilant, especially on the days of the presidential and governorship elections, in a statement made available to Vanguard by its spokesperson, Akeem Olatunji.

Remember that earlier last week, the campaign committee for Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, who is running for re-election to a second term in office, accused rival parties and their candidates of failing to campaign and outline their plans for the state if elected.

As time for political rallies was quickly running out, Makinde’s campaign committee advised the guber candidates of both the APC and Accord to start their campaigns.

The ruling PDP therefore argued that it was becoming uninteresting for opposition candidates and their parties to have quit so quickly, even before the actual election days, and emphasised that the electorate deserves a robust political engagement by political players in the race to enable them to make wise and informed decisions before casting their votes.

The party’s spokesperson urged politicians to view the election season as the people’s special time to choose who they want to lead them, arguing that the opposition could not show greater contempt for the general public by purposefully denying them that chance and amassing illegal funds in advance of the election to take advantage of the electorate through an aggressive vote-buying strategy.

Although Makinde’s unprecedented sector-by-sector accomplishments in less than four years have been hailed as being significant enough to pass for a no contest election year in Makinde’s favour, the party claimed that the Governor and his campaign team have continued to endure the rigours of spreading the message of accelerated and sustainable developments to every nook and cranny of the state.

According to the statement, “Seyi leekan si” has been the cry of the campaign from Ibarapa to Ogbomosho, to Oyo zones down to Ibadan less city, including Lagelu, Akinyele, and Egbeda, proving that Governor Makinde is God’s sent man throughout.

The statement read: “We are outraged by the way and manner in which the opposition parties and their candidates have already declared Seyi Makinde the winner, technically, even before the election itself. The resistance in the state’s one-off action has diminished the lively and enjoyable political activities that are typically associated with this time of year.

“It is so contemptible that it can well be interpreted as an insult to the sensitivity of the electorates, who are the true proprietors of the mandate they seem to have been given. This is obviously not like the typical political season for which Oyo State is known, in which the crowds are essentially led along by campaigns and rallies. According to Vanguard report.

Ismaeeliii (

)