Oyo APC Chieftain Faults Adelabu’s Ministerial Nomination, Says Nomination Not In Our Best Interests

Funke Adesiyan, a former Personal Assistant to the ex-First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Domestic and Social Events, has criticised the candidature of Adebayo Adelabu, a former Central Bank Deputy Governor, as an Oyo State ministerial nominee. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Nollywood actress, who is an All Progressives Congress chieftain in Oyo, described the nomination as “insensitive and unmerited appointment.”

Adelabu was the Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Oyo’s March 2023 governorship election. He finished third in the contest with 38,357 votes. Femi Gbajabiamila, the President’s Chief of Staff and the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, personally submitted the letter containing the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate. Adelabu was one of the ministerial nominations announced during plenary by Akpabio.

However, in a statement headlined ‘Chief Bayo Adelabu as Oyo State ministerial nominee: Not in our best interests,’ Adesiyan stated that Adelabu does not “represent a good demography of Oyo people.” The APC Chieftain stated: “It is against this backdrop that I join the entire membership and party leaders of our great party, the APC in Oyo State, and indeed the entire people of Oyo State in rejecting this insensitive and undeserved appointment.

I dare to say that we will not succumb to delusion in the name of party loyalty and allow a man who was and continues to be the architect of the party’s perennial electoral misfortune in the state to clinch the highest political position available to rally the state’s already hapless and hopeless party members as a last resort.” She added: “Whilst I wish to congratulate able Nigerians who made Mr President’s ministerial list presented today, we the people of Oyo state reject this particular ministerial nominee and we implore our listening President to kindly reconsider this appointment.

For the sake of equity and peaceful coexistence for all of us (Oyo, Ibadan, Ogbomosho, Oke Ogun 1 and Oke Ogun 2), both the governor and minister cannot be from Ibadan, since this would be not only unjust and unfair, but also a blatant betrayal of the nation’s long-held ideas of federal character. “As a genuine APC member, I would like to request that our dear father, Mr President, consider nominating a minister from our party.” It is a nomination, and the law allows for re-substitution before confirmation. In our state, we are already in opposition. Giving our ministerial post to a member of another party will be the demise of the party in Oyo State.”

Source: The PUNCH

Sheriff_Views (

)