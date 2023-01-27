Oyetola Vs Adeleke: Tension In Osun As Tribunal Rules Today, Police Warn Troublemakers To Stay Away

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the tribunal prepares to rule on the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate for governor, Gboyega Oyetola, against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, there is unrest in Osun State.

Today, a three-person panel headed by Justice Tetse Kume will deliver its decision about the governorship election that took place in Osun State on July 16, 2022. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pronounced Adeleke the winner, but Oyetola and the APC are contesting this decision. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Akin Olujinmi (SAN), the attorneys for Oyetola, contended that Adeleke did not receive the majority of valid votes and hence should not have been declared the election’s victor.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will deliver its decision today, and the Osun State Police Command has issued a warning against the breakdown of law in the state. The state command claims that the appropriate security measures have been implemented to prevent the breakdown of law and order. The police are collaborating with other security agencies in the state, according to the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola.

“Osun State Police Command desires to assure the general public, especially the good people of the state, of sufficient security prior to, throughout, and after the judgment,” reads the statement. “The Police, working with other security agencies in the state, have put the essential security measures in place to deal with anyone, group of people, who would attempt to incite disturbance decisively within the bounds of the law.

In order to remind parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to keep out of trouble/violence, the Osun State Police Command is using this medium. The command will not tolerate any form of thuggery or hooliganism, thus they should not permit themselves to be used by any vile politicians to instigate a crisis in the state.

Sheriff_Views (

)