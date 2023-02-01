This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oyetola Vs Adeleke: How BVAS Exposed Over-Voting During 2022 Governorship Poll In Osun

Ismail Omipidan examines the recent ruling by the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the state’s governor during the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

Some Nigerians, particularly PDP supporters, were enraged when I revealed to the entire world in August 2022 that my Principal, Adegboyega Oyetola, had won the governorship election in Osun state on July 16, 2022, but had actually only lost the vote count.

Contrary to the interim governor’s and his allies’ allegations, three of the judges agreed that the interim governor had falsified his certificate, and two judges agreed that there had been overvoting in the July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola was subsequently recognized as the Governor of Osun State once the illegitimate votes were sorted from the legitimate ones in compliance with the Electoral Act.

Now let’s discuss the issue of excessive voting. The Election Act is explicit. The presiding officer must take into account what the BVAS conveyed, which is in the back end, before declaring the election results.

According to the data the BVAS supplied, Senator Ademola Adeleke was proclaimed the winner of the election by the INEC on July 17. These were the data that the APC and Oyetola requested of the INEC.

The PDP hurried to INEC after submitting their petitions and got what was afterwards referred to as a “synchronised” BVAS report. The following query, which I asked in September, assumes without accepting that there should be a synchronized BVAS report: on what basis, then, was Adeleke pronounced the winner on July 17?

According to their argument, Adeleke was pronounced the winner prior to “synchronization.” How on earth are you going to convince the Tribunal that Adeleke deserves to be proclaimed the winner now that the BVAS machine has never been opened?

In any case, Samuel Oduntan, the expert Adeleke engaged to examine the BVAS machine, acknowledged before the court that there was over-voting in that case as well. The main distinction is that he said it was only found in six voting units.

However, during the cross-examination, the APC and Oyetola’s attorney were able to show him that in addition to the six alleged instances of overvoting, there were other instances.

I carried out the forensic examination of BVAS devices under the direction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). I then used form EC8A series to analyze the outcome. Who won or lost wasn’t determined by my report. I merely provided the numbers. Six polling places had overvoting, which I noticed. For the work, I was compensated. However, it has no bearing on the data and facts I used in my study, he insisted.

When presented with his witness statement and the BVAS report (Exhibit RBVR) on the accreditation figure in Ward 4, unit 7, Odutan responded, “In my witness statement, page 7, serial number138, the accreditation figure as extracted on BVAS machine is 388, but on exhibit RBVR, it is 313.” This was said during cross-examination by the petitioner’s attorney, Akin Olujinmi (SAN).

But because it is impossible to conceal lies, the APC and Oyetola’s legal team were able to demonstrate over-voting in more than 100 polling units across the 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) that they were contesting, even in the synchronized BVAS report provided before the Tribunal by INEC.

In addition, INEC, Adeleke the beneficiary, and the PDP, who sponsored Adeleke, were unable to reach a consensus on the BVAS reports they submitted before the Tribunal. Due to this, Adeleke’s attorney disavowed even the synchronized BVAS report INEC had provided to the Tribunal.

Once more, the INEC witness who appeared before the Tribunal did not deny the veracity of the BVAS report sent to Oyetola and the APC, and she acknowledged during cross-examination that there was overvoting in that election.

Be aware that all other BVAS reports, excluding the one acquired by APC and Oyetola, were produced after the petition was submitted and served. It was therefore simple to draw the conclusion that these were afterthoughts.

When it stated: “Moreover, exhibit BVR (provided to Oyetola and APC) has not been withdrawn by the first respondent (INEC), who made and issued it, the Tribunal reaffirmed the aforementioned view. The petitioners supported their position by citing exhibit BVR.

“In a similar manner, the exhibits offered by the respondents following the submission of exhibit BVR by knowledgeable counsel to the petitioners were taken into consideration following the declaration of result on the 17th day of July, 2022.

“The respondents’ actions, particularly the first respondent (INEC), constitute to tampering with official records,” the complaint reads. The first respondent’s actions during the election in question led to several accusations that were contradictory to the results being declared and to the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections based on the principle of “one person, one vote.”

In addition, the Tribunal stated that the respondents’ defenses were “tainted with basic faults, irreconcilable and unreliable, incapable of refuting the convincing evidence provided by the petitioners in respect of the 744 polling units where over voting has been established.”

While I concur with INEC and the majority of Nigerians that there are no problems with BVAS, I’m willing to admit that there are many issues with the operators, particularly those who came up with the concept of synchronization. I believe that in order to strengthen our electoral process and democracy, all parties involved must come up with ways to deal with the synchronization of the BVAS report before the presidential and National Assembly elections.

