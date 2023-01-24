Oyetola vs Adeleke: Election Petition Tribunal to deliver judgement 0n Friday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Friday, deliver judgement on the petition filed before it by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola and All Progressives Congress, APC, challenged the outcome of the July 16 poll, alleging irregularities in 749 polling units across ten local government areas of the state.

After calling witnesses and presenting evidence before the panel on Friday, January 13, the parties to the case accepted the final written addresses.

The tribunal will begin its proceedings on Friday at 9am, according to a notice sent by the tribunal Secretary, David Umaru, on Thursday and signed by the Justice Tertse Kume-led panel.

“EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola & Anor and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) & 2 ORS” is the notice that has been put on the notice board of the tribunal.

The judgement in the aforementioned case will be announced by the tribunal on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9am. According to Vanguard report.

