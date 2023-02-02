Oyetola Vs Adeleke: Based On The Ruling Of Tribunal, We Now Know How Over-Voting Can Occur- Osun REC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State, has stated that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System did not allow for over-voting during the state’s previous governorship election.

Agboke, who spoke at the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, during a visit to the royal father on Tuesday, also claimed the Election Petition Tribunal’s decision, which invalidated the outcome of the state’s July 16 election, demonstrated how over voting may occur.

The REC also stated in a video recording of his speech at the palace of Oluwo acquired in Osogbo on Wednesday that certain politicians may have purposely avoided BVAS during the polls in collusion with INEC staff members.

“It was BVAS that assisted INEC in exposing those who engaged in over-voting on election day,” he stated. So it was not the BVAS that caused the issue, which should be addressed. Based on that ruling, we have recognized several shortcomings from politicians, voters, and our staff, and it is our obligation to fill all of these holes so that the votes of the Osun people can speak for them.

“Politicians, in collusion with our staff members, purposefully avoided the BVAS. This BVAS was responsible for exposing over-voting during the Osun election. So, with the tribunal’s decision, we now know how over-voting can occur. We’re going to shine a spotlight on those employees, and I can guarantee you that we should all take ownership of the process together. This is how we can remedy these errors.”

