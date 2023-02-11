This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oyetola, APC requests the Court of Appeal to fire Adeleke over a certificate in Osun.

Adegboyega Oyetola, an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor of Osun State, has filed a new request for the disqualification of Governor Ademola Adeleke with the Court of Appeal.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared the victor of the election held on July 16, 2022, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on July 17.

Due to excessive voting and Adeleke’s ineligibility at the time of the election, the former governor Oyetola and the APC contested the outcome.

The Tribunal ruled that even though Oyetola and the APC had evidence of forgery against the Osun Governor, it was insufficient to disqualify him because he had already attained supplementary credentials.

The Tribunal determined that there was overvoting, nonetheless, and after subtracting the illegal votes from the valid ones, Oyetola was pronounced the election’s victor.

INEC, Adeleke, and the PDP have challenged the decision because they are dissatisfied. Last Monday, the governor voiced confidence in his ability to overcome his predecessor.

Lateef Fagbemi and Akin Olujimi, both SANs, are arguing against the cross-appeal made by Oyetola and the APC

They contend that the Tribunal erred when it determined that the diploma from Penn Foster High School and the certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan College are authentic.

