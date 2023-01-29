Oyetola Advises INEC To Learn From Mistakes In Osun Ahead Of General Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gboyega Oyetola, a former Governor of Osun State, has stated that the judgement delivered by the Osun Election Petition Tribunal on Friday will provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the opportunity to address anomalies before the February general elections.

papers have reported that Osun State Elections Petitions Tribunal had overturned the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Oyetola, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the July 16, 2022, election as the actual winner of the election.

Oyetola, among several issues, argued that there was over-voting in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.

On Friday, the Justice Tetse Kume-led panel in its judgement insisted that there was over-voting on the examination of BVAS manipulation.

The tribunal ordered that the electoral body, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and hand it over to Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Kume, affirmed that Oyetola got the majority of lawful votes of 314,931 while Adeleke got 219,666.

The APC candidate, while reacting to this, stated that the judgement proved that INEC needed to be on the watch for some anomalies before the general elections.

“It pleases me that the Tribunal has been able to end the controversy over the real winner of the July 16 Osun Governorship election. Undoubtedly, INEC would be the greatest beneficiary of this ruling, as it would enable it correct some of the anomalies that have been pointed out through the ruling, something that was our motivation in the first instance. Like I have always stressed, our decision to approach the Tribunal was not to challenge the integrity of INEC, but to help improve our electoral system and our democracy.”

However, there has also been reports that Adeleke had decided to appeal the judgement which he described as a miscarriage of justice.

Inyimanicholas (

)