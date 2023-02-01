Oyebanji directs immediate payment of allowances to the traditional chiefs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti ordered the immediate payment of high-quality allowances to traditional leaders in the State. Oyebanji gave the directive during a meeting with the council of common rulers in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor also informed them of the government’s plan to unveil a cellular health center that could raise health awareness among traditional rulers and their subjects.

He claims to have maximum capacity to accommodate conventional institutions. The governor begged them to close the ranks, as their unity could bring some quick improvements to their respective groups and the country as a whole.

Oyebanji described the common ruler as “the representative of God”.

“Actually, I have a request to my forefathers, I beg for unity among you who are the traditional rulers. I am too young to tell you what to do; however, the Lord will guide you.

“I am happy to see you all united. I became happy after coming here this morning and meeting people. This is the spirit of Ekiti Parapo,” he said.

The governor thanked the usual leaders who have supported his management so far, noting that his dedication to their welfare has become significant.

Oyebanji also pleaded with traditional leaders to keep their respective lands safe, promising that authorities could issue crucial guidance to ensure lives and homes across the State are protected.

The Governor has also sought guidance from conventional leaders for All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and other candidates for celebration in the upcoming election. Formerly, the President of the Council of Traditional Rulers of Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, adored the governor for his humility and appreciation for the traditional rulers.

Conventional leaders prayed for the governor and his leadership.

Owa Ooye of Oke Imesi, Oba Michael Gbadebo Adedeji, defined the Governor as the embodiment of “Omoluabi Ekiti” and prayed to provide him with more knowledge.

