Oyakhilome predicts winner of Saturday’s presidential election

According to a news that was published by The Premium Times paper online this evening, it was reported that with the 2023 presidential election a week away, the General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has predicted the possible winner of the forthcoming presidential election in the country.

It was reported that at the Loveworld Praise-Action on Friday, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, revealed what an Angel of God told him about the leading three presidential candidates in the country.

Information that was given made it known that Oyakhilome distinguished between the three most popular presidential candidates in the forthcoming election and stated the name of Nigeria’s next president is in the Bible.

While he was describing the first candidate, he said the first candidate was under the influence of a devil and that he is not himself and that, this devil was mocking, laughing and scoffing at Nigerians.

While talking on the second presidential candidate, he claimed that the spiritual prophecy that was revealed him, made it known that the second one will be a thief and would run the country down. He also said this candidate will sell the country.

While on the third and final candidate, he revealed that his name is in the bible. He said this candidate is scared of winning the election and at the same time, he doesn’t want to lose.

He said, ”Then, in the spirit, the 3rd candidate was afraid of winning and he did not want to lose, but he was scared of winning. Then I prayed, Lord gives him wings to fly. His name is in the Bible.”

