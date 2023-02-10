Over 90% of My Supporters Don’t Even Know Twitter, They Don’t Even Know Social Media – Kwankwaso

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has recently revealed that most of his supporters are not on Social media. The politician also alleged that most of the online polls predicting one of the Presidential candidates to win the February 25th General election are being sponsored and that they cannot be trusted.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday night, 10th of February 2023, Kwankwaso said that he does not believe in the online polls because the people behind such polls are doing so to get donations from people.

He added that most of the online polls make use of small samples to determine the results when they could have gone into different local areas in the country to ask people questions directly.

In his words, he said: “The online polls are coming from the South. No online polls are coming from the North and the media that is propagating that fake information is mainly from that part of the country (South). Most of the polls are held on telephones. Over 90% of my supporters don’t even know Twitter. They don’t even know social media.”

“Go to Market in Kano, go to Market in Sabo Ibadan and talk to people. You cannot just rely on taking small sample. You can’t talk about over 200 million people and just take a couple of thousands and say this is the opinions of Nigerians.”

“These (Online Polls) are being sponsored mainly to get donations because the impression they are giving is all of us are not even there, the winner is being predicted.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

