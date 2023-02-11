Over 90% Of My Supporters Don’t Even Know Social Media Or Twitter – Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With respect to the 2023 presidential election, several polls have been conducted by reputable agencies and some presidential candidates have been projected as likely winners. In most of the polls, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been projected to win the election while the candidate of the NNPP has also come fourth.

In a recent interview, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso questioned the credibility of these polls. He further revealed that such polls were dangerous to our democracy as it could sparked violence supposing the predicted presidential candidates were to lose the election.

Speaking on, Kwankwaso disclosed that most of the polls were emerging from the southern part of Nigeria and that even the media houses reporting these polls were from the South. He further said the polls were phone-based and that 90 percent of his own supporters don’t even know Twitter neither are they on social media.

He said “These things (the polls) are on telephone. Over 90% of my supporters don’t even know twitter, they don’t even know social media. Go to Wuse market, go to a market in Kano, go to a market in Sabo Ibadan. Go to a market in Rivers; go to the north and so on and ask people. You can not just go online and take a very small sample. If you’re talking of over 200 million people, you just take couple of thousands and say this is opinion of Nigerians”.

