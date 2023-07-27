Over 300 Million Africans Face Daily Hunger, Afreximbank Allocates $3 Billion for Food Security

At the 2nd Russia-African Economic and Humanitarian Forum, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) highlighted the alarming reality of food insecurity in Africa, with over 300 million Africans going hungry each day. Dr. Benedict Oramah, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, made this disclosure during the forum’s opening session.

According to a report by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr. Oramah emphasized that a significant portion of African economies relies on Russia for fertilizer supply, with 30 percent of African cereal imports originating from the country.

In response to the pressing issue of food insecurity, Afreximbank has taken a proactive step by allocating a substantial amount of funds to address the crisis. Dr. Oramah announced that the bank has made available a staggering $3 billion for investment in food security measures aimed at strengthening ties between Russia and Africa.

As per the Daily Post on Thursday, July 27, 2023, “the three billion dollars represent what is available and can be used revolvingly to support the significant demand for food and fertilizer in Africa,” Dr. Oramah stated during the forum. He underscored the importance of collective efforts in ensuring that, until Africa attains food sovereignty, achieving food security becomes a top priority.

Food insecurity has been a persistent challenge in many African nations, impacting the lives of millions of people across the continent. Factors such as climate change, inadequate agricultural infrastructure, and economic challenges have exacerbated the situation, leading to an escalating humanitarian crisis.

The dependence of several African countries on Russia for fertilizer supply has exposed them to potential vulnerabilities in times of market fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties. By taking proactive measures and collaborating with Russia, Afreximbank seeks to fortify Africa’s food security and reduce its reliance on external sources.

The allocated $3 billion investment fund is expected to be utilized strategically, focusing on critical areas such as modernizing agriculture, enhancing local food production, and establishing resilient supply chains. By doing so, Afreximbank aims to bolster Africa’s capacity to meet the growing demand for food and reduce the prevalence of hunger on the continent.

The 2nd Russia-African Economic and Humanitarian Forum provides a platform for fostering partnerships and collaborations that can drive sustainable economic development and humanitarian initiatives across Africa. The forum’s participants include government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various international organizations and institutions.

