Outgoing Governors From The Southeast Who Might Be Senators if Elected in 2023

From the primary elections of the various political parties, 28 past and serving governors eventually emerged as candidates seeking election to the 10th National Assembly.

Photo: Governors Umahi, Ikpeazu & Ugwuanyi

Image Credits || The Punch

Interestingly, three of them from the southeast might be senate newcomers if they come victorious on 25th February 2023. They have had the opportunity of serving as governors two times on the platforms of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Moreover, if all of the 28 ex-governors and soon-to-be- ex-governors get elected to the 10th Senate, it means a quarter of the senators will be former governors, a number that can form a conspicuous forum in the Senate!

Unlike state governors whose tenure in office has a constitutional limit of 8 years, four years per term, which is renewable, senators have no limit of terms. This simply means one could go in as much as he or wins at the polls.

It seems to be a tradition for some to retire to the senate to remain relevant within the loop of power. This further suggests possible reasons why they do everything legally possible, and even extra-legal, to win a ticket to the senate.

1. Dave Umahi

He is the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State. He holds the party’s ticket for Ebonyi South, a ticket initially held in trust for him by his younger brother, Austin, who had won the first primaries monitored by INEC.

He had won two times on the platform of the PDP as a governor before defecting to the APC in early 2021. He had also participated and come a distant sixth in the APC Presidential primary election.

3. Okezie Ikpeazu

Image Credits || Vanguard

The outgoing governor of Abia State and a member of the factional G-5 governors in the PDP currently has the PDP ticket for Abia South, and if elected, he might be the first senate newcomer.

4. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

He was elected into the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Mr. Ugwuanyi, and was also re-elected in 2007 and 2011, before his election as Enugu Governor in 2015.

He is now seeking a new life in the Senate on the platform of the PDP to represent the Enugu North constituency.

