Out of the remaining three main parties in Nigeria, two have mis-configured themselves- Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a live interview with the Labour Party’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Channels Television last night, he said that there are two political parties presently in Nigeria that are so confident that they will win the forthcoming presidential election because of their spread across the country and because of their influence.

While he was talking in the interview, he said that the Labour Party will win this election because, out of the total eighteen political parties that we have in the country right now, fifteen of them are not known by the majority and out of the remaining three parties, two of them have already destroyed their chances.

He said, “Out of eighteen political parties in Nigeria, 15 have already fallen off apart and out of the remaining three main parties in Nigeria, two have mis-configured themselves. Majority of Nigerians do not want them as leaders anymore.”

Further talking, he said, “So, only one is left and that is the Labour Party.”

Mediateehem (

)