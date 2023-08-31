Out Of The 486 Coups Globally Since 1950, Africa Accounts For The Largest Number With 214 – Bashir Ahmad

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has claimed that out of the 486 attempted or successful coup d’etat carried out globally, since 1950 till date, Africa accounts for the largest number with 214, noting that 106 were successful, while the rest were unsuccessful.

Speaking further, Bashir Ahmad made it known that based on data compiled by American researchers Jonathan M Powell and Clayton L Thyne, at least 45 of the 54 nations across the African continent have experienced at least one coup attempt since 1950.

Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure in a post he made on his verified X handle, while reacting to the recent coup d’etat that happened in Gabon and the previous one that took place in Niger Republic.

It should be recalled that some military officers in Gabon, recently removed the democratically elected president of Gabon, Ali Bongo. This particular coup d'etat is happening in less than three months after Military officers in Niger Republic forcefully removed the president of the country.

