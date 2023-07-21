Out Of The 20 Aides Appointed By The President So Far, 13 Are From Lagos—Dele Fulani

During an interview with Arise , Dele Fulani, National Cordinator and Conference of APC Support Group Coordinator, stated that out of the 20 aides appointed by the president so far, 13 of them are from Lagos. He added that the president’s focus should be diverted to other areas in the Southwest.

Dele Fulani added that the president would not have been president if the election was focused on only Lagos alone. He further stated that they wrote the letter to the president to inform him of the ugly situations so far so that he would find solutions to them.

According to him, “Like the letter out there, the aides Mr. President has appointed so far—out of 20, about 13 of them are from Lagos State. They may not be basically Lagos indigenes, but these are individuals that play their politics in Lagos and have adopted Lagos as their immediate constituencies, and we say no, the president should look to the other side of the southwest and make an equitable balance of this. And if you want to go further, what has Lagos contributed to the victory of Mr. President? If the election were to be solely relied on what comes out of Lagos, I think we’ll not be talking about Mr. President being the president now. So we see these as an ugly situation that is growing up, and Mr. President should look at other parts of the southwest.”

Video Credit: Arise (3:34)

