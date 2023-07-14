‘Out Of The 13 Chinese Illegal Miners That Were Arrested, Only 5 Have Their Passports’ – Michael Nzekwe

The Kwara State EFCC branch has reportedly arrested thirteen Chinese illegal miners. The EFCC Zonal Commander in Kwara State, Michael Nzekwe has alleged that out of the 13 Chinese illegal miners that were arrested, only five of them have their passports. Although he noted that it’s within the jurisdiction of Immigration to prosecute the Foreigners on that. He however stated that the illegal miners breached the Money Laundering Act and will be charged to face the law imminently.

He said, ”The Chinese Illegal miners are 13 in number, twelve male and one female. They were mining in areas where they didn’t have access to, they also breached the money laundering act. They don’t pay royalty, there’s no evidence of payment of royalty. Other issues are also being handled by Immigration, the sister agency. There are certain expectations that they should have met before coming into the country. Out of the 13 Chinese illegal miners that were arrested, only 5 have their passports. Nigeria is the only country that we have, so we must protect everything that we have.”

