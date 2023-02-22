‘Out of all the Presidential Candidates, Peter Obi is the most qualified’ – Mr Macaroni reveals

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Skitmaker, Actor and Citizen Activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo known professionally as Mr Macaroni publicly came out to pick Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi as the most qualified candidate among all his rivals.

The comedian revealed that he doesn’t see Peter Obi as a Messiah or someone that have all the solutions to the problem of the country but he thinks he has the characteristics of a good leader.

“In his Words”

“I can’t speak for all the youth but as for me, out of all the Presidential Candidates that I have seen, Peter Obi is the most qualified. I don’t see him as a messiah or someone that have all the solutions to the problem of the country but he have the attributes of a good leader which is service, selflessness, sacrifice, Integrity and accountability to the people that you have sworn to serve”, Mr Macaroni said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

